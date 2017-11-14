The Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev attending the 25th anniversary of Yeni Azerbaijan Party spoe about the Karabakh conflict. “We will not make any change to our main position. The Karabakh conflict must be resolved in the framework of our territorial integrity. There is no other way,” Aliyev said. The head of state of Azerbaijan said that Azerbaijan will restore its territorial integrity at any rate.
Azerbaijan Will Restore Its Territorial Integrity at Any Rate
- Politics - 14 November 2017, 21:16