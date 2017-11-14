What Have Putin and Erdogan Discussed?

The presidents of Russia and Turkey Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan met in Sochi. They talked over 4 hours, RIA Novosti informed. The sides discussed economic issues, particularly decline in trade and supply of agricultural products. Erdogan supported elimination of barriers to trade with Russia. Putin noted that Rosatom will start construction of Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant soon. Putin and Erdogan also discussed the situation in Syria.