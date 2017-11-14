Economist Forecasts Reforms and Investments if EU-Armenia Agreement Is Signed

The EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Extended Partnership Agreement supposes large-scale reforms, particularly institutional reforms, the head of the Center of Innovation and Institutional Studies at the State University of Economics Atom Margaryan told Armenpress. He believes enforcement of this agreement will do a lot of good to the country. Armenia’s intention to get closer to the EU stems from the need for a more flexible foreign policy. “If the agreement is signed, Armenia will become a bridge between the EU and EAEU. Both are looking for going forward,” the economist said, noting that the EAEU is an economic project with a political context while the EU is a long-term geopolitical union. Margaryan thinks the EU-Armenia agreement will allow bringing in investments in technology, IT and energy.