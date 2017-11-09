Armenia's Most Militarized Country in Europe

According to Global Militarization Index 2016, Armenia is the first most militarized country in Europe and the third in the world, The Zhamanak reports. The level of militarization presents on a ratio of budget spending on education and health. “The next year’s draft budget will cut spending on education and health even more, so Armenia has all the premises to take a higher and “honorary” place in the Global Militarization Index lists,” the newspaper writes.

According to the newspaper, this fact arouses concerns about the future of our country. “First, militarized countries, as a rule, do not have strong civil societies, free economies, quality political systems. With such a reputation Armenia cannot expect foreign investments. Business avoids militarized countries not only because they are in open or hidden conflicts with neighboring countries.

Such countries are usually corrupt, with low level of governance and lack of justice,” the newspaper writes, adding that foreign partners doubt the country’s peacekeeping initiatives.

“However, in the case of Armenia militarization is not a form of content but the consequence of poverty. Due to objective reasons the Armenian government cannot save on defense, purchase of ammunition, and instead has to “shear” the budget lines of education, medicine for our society. This is, of course, evidence to stagnation of our economy because if it developed regularly, and the public spending on humanitarian and social spheres were cut, the level of militarization in Armenia would not be so high and would not concern international or local observers. To some extent, Global Militarization Index 2016 reveals the terrible poverty, rather than militarization of Armenia.”