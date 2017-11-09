Armenia's Involvement in Resolute Support Mission was Reasserted

The delegation headed by the first deputy minister of defense Artak Zakaryan took part in the meeting of the ministers of defense of countries participating in NATO Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan which took place on November 9 at NATO HQ in Brussels.

During the meeting the ministers of defense of NATO member states and partners underscored continuity of international and regional efforts and mission of ensuring security in Afghanistan. The head of the Armenian delegation reasserted the commitment of the Armenian side to maintain the Armenian contingent until the end of Resolute Support Mission without significant restrictions, the Armenian Ministry of Defense informed.