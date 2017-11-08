The Turkish authorities have installed cameras at the border with Armenia, CNN Turk informed, Armenpress reports. The governor’s office of Kars made a statement noting that the works started on August 3 and have already been completed. The project cost 2,880,000 Turkish lira. The project is intended to make the Kars section of the Turkey-Armenia border more secure and prevent incidents, the statement says.
Turkey Completes Video Surveillance Project at Border with Armenia
- Politics - 08 November 2017, 16:28