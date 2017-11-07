The Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs published the parliamentary report on exports of weapons on October 27. It states that in 2016 Norway refused to sell ammunition to Azerbaijan, Haqqin.az informed. Besides Azerbaijan Norway also refused to sell ammunition to Israel and other countries. The Norwegian foreign ministry explained such decision by its country’s position to sell ammunition in regions where war is underway or there is risk of civil war.
Norway Refused to Sell Ammunition to Azerbaijan
- Politics - 07 November 2017, 22:39