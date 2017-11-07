Indiana Has Recognized Armenian Genocide

The state of Indiana, U.S. has recognized the Armenian Genocide. Indiana is the 48state of the United States to recognize the Armenian Genocide.

Eric Holcomb, the governor of Indiana, has adopted a proclamation that mentions the genocide of Armenians, as well as the extermination of Greeks, Assyrians and Syrians. Govenor Holcomb called on the citizens of Indiana to remember this event, and has declared November 6-12 an Armenian Awareness Week, Armenpress informed.

The statement of the governor has been commended by the Armenian National Committee of America, the Iraqi Christian Relief Council and other organizations.

Alabama and Mississipi are the only states that have not recognized the genocide officially yet.