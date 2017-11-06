Paradise Papers. Turkish Prime Minister's Sons Amid Offshore Scandal

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists leaked offshore activities of companies and current or former leaders of countries on November 5.

The Paradise Papers leaks contains around 13.4 million documents revealing the financial dealings of around 120 politicians, including the prime minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, members of the Trump administration, Queen Elizabeth, Armenpress informed.

The offshore scandal involves the sons of the Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım, Erkam and Bulent.

The leaked documents reveal that the brothers are owners of two companies registered in Malta. One is Hawke Bay Marine Co. Ltd established in April 2004. The other is

Black Eagle Marine Co. Ltd established in 2007. The incorporation papers show that Erkam who is the owner of most shares of these companies is also the CEO of the two companies. Both companies have been registered in Malta as actively operating companies as of October 2017.

The consortium informed that Erkam and Bulent Yildirim refused to comment on the leaked information.