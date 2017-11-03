United States Supports Peace Settlement

The United States supports a peace settlement of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, the U.S. Ambassador in Azerbaijani Robert Sekuta told APA News Agency, Armenpress informs. Commenting on the latest meeting between the presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Sekuta said the United States supports the organization of the meeting between the heads of states of Azerbaijan and Armenia, and this work continues. He expressed hope that a peace settlement will be achieved which is extremely important.