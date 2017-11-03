Lavrov Underscored Use of OSCE's Potential for Settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict

The Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict during his meeting with the OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger, the official website of the Russian ministry of foreign affairs informed. Lavrov underlined the importance of using OSCE’s potential for the settlement of conflicts. “Primarily, it is about Ukraine, as well as Transdniestrie. The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs are working actively on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” the Russian foreign minister said, underscoring OSCE’s involvement in the discussions in Genev, as well as activities in the Balkans.