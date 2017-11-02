Lavrov and Greminger to Discuss Karabakh Conflict

The Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with the OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger on November 3 in Moscow for negotiations, the press service of the Russian MFA informed, Armenpress reports.

“A detailed discussion of the current OSCE agenda, the activities of its institutions and missions, as well as the preparations for the OSCE Council of Foreign Ministers in Vienna on December 7-8 is expected,” the press advisory says.

The Russian MFA underlined Russia’s commitment to improving OSCE’s effectiveness, its strengthening on European and international affairs.

“We will highlight our support to OSCE’s role in the settlement of conflicts in Transdniester

and Nagorni Karabakh, Geneva talks on stability in Transcaucasia, as well as constructively highlight the activities of the organization in the Balkans,” the statement of the Russian ministry runs.

During the meeting issues relating to the actions of the OSCE relating to the situation in Ukraine, the steps of OSCE in cooperation between the EEU and the EU will be discussed as well.