Erdogan: We Curse Armenia's Occupier Policy

The Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan visiting Azerbaijan to attend the opening of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway has made a statement on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Having run out of his political word stock, Erdogan used curses this time. In an interview with the Azerbaijani press Erdogan announced: “We curse Armenia’s occupier policy,” Armenpress informed. He said the NK issue is a bleeding wound not only for Azerbaijan but also Turkey.