Escalation May Intensify: Commander of Defense Army

Compared with the situation last week, there is certain escalation now, the commander of the Defense Army Levon Mnatsakanyan told reporters in Artsakh on October 24, commenting on the firing of Spike guided missiles by the Azerbaijani armed forces on October 22 and 23.

He noted that escalation was caused by ceasefire breaches by the Azerbaijani armed forces and recalled the murder of the Armenian serviceman by the Azerbaijani sniper on October 19.

“We have stated repetitively that we will answer to every sniper of theirs, and we have done so. We think that this is related to tension resulting from the war of snipers. Azerbaijan also used Spike guided missiles twice, and twice the strikes were without any results,” Levon Mnatsakanyan said.

The commander of the Defense Army says gradual escalation is possible. “We have informed already that if such strikes happen in the future, there will be an answer. We think that for the time being there is no need to answer Spike. We will have a meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group representatives and discuss the current situation,” Mnatsakanyan said.