Dmitry Medvedev Thinks Economic Difficulties Between Armenia and Russia Have Been Overcome

The line of economic difficulties between Armenia and Russia has been overcome, and trade is restored, the Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said, Armenpress informed.

Dmitry Medvedev is in Armenia on an official visit on October 24. He met with Karen Karapetyan and expressed hope that good results will be achieved through cooperation over investments.

“In January-August bilateral trade between Armenia and Russia increased by 30%. Most importantly, recently our countries have been able to form a correct model of both bilateral and multilateral partnership, i.e. EAEU,” Dmitry Medvedev said and added that the results achieved prove that both countries are on the correct path.