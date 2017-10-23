1,600 Boko Haram Terrorists Will Be Prosecuted in Nigeria

The first trial of Boko Haram suspects in the history of Nigeria's continuing struggle against this largest terrorist group is underway at a military base in the north.

More than 1,600 prisoners who are now held in the central state of Niger will be condemned first, followed by 650 others stayed at the Giwa barracks (Maiduguri).

The Nigerian government says the blackout is in the interest of countrywide security. Nevertheless, according to experts, the public is being denied the knowledge of how the trials are carried out.

The Nigerian Ministry of Justice promised undoubtedly fair trials, saying that defendants have legal representation. However, as NAIJ Nigeria informs, the Nigeria country director for Amnesty International, Osai Osigho, is not convinced about it.

“When you look at elements, whether the fair hearing has been respected in a particular issue, one of the things you look at is, is the trial public, yes? And we know that this trial is closed to people and is closed to media and numerous observers. So that is the red flag,” told Osigho.

Rights activists have numerous questions about the trial, such as how the four judges assigned to the cases can handle such a huge task. Various questions about evidence also arise. The Ministry of Justice of Nigeria has recently acknowledged that inferior investigation techniques, counting an overreliance on confessions, have made it hard to carry out credible trials in the past.

Moreover, there are several accusations that Boko Haram suspects have been severely tortured in the crowded detention centers where they are kept.

According to Amnesty International, it will weaken the legality of any statements or testimony received from defendants.

Presently, only nine people were officially put in jail for links to Boko Haram. Nevertheless, the anxiety exists that the sentences of those found guilty will never be enough punishment for the committed crimes.

According to Modibbo Bakari, the legal expert, Nigeria's 2011 antiterrorism act says that life imprisonment can be the highest sentence for convicted Boko Haram terrorists. However, he is sure that this not fair punishment.

“These people have already committed plenty of monstrous offenses that are of various scales. They have already murdered and tortured so many innocent citizens, rendered so many people homeless, refugees, destroyed properties, and now they all end up giving detention and even giving them verdicts of life imprisonment and the Nigerian government will now take responsibility for their feeding, accommodation for the rest of their life and even giving them protection and medical and all the facilities,” concluded Modibbo Bakari.

If people are found innocent, the Ministry of Justice guarantees that they will undoubtedly experience a de-radicalization program before they come back to healthy living.