Azerbaijan’s budgeted expenses on defense, courts and law enforcement agencies, and national security for 2018 total 4,068,300,000 manats which is 5.2% up against 2017, Interfax Azerbaijan informed, referring to the Azerbaijani ministry of defense. Expenses budgeted for national security and defense will total 2,738,700,000 manats (equivalent to 1,6 billion USD), which is 3.7% up against 2017.