Karabakh Conflict Isn't Frozen and Is Dangerous

The sides to the Karabakh conflict are now farther from an agreement than ever, said the former co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Kerry Cavano during a discussion on October 18 at the Helsinki Committee.

The ex-co-chair said the types of weapons brought to the region make the situation more complicated.

According to him, the situation in the South Caucasus is undergoing powerful changes, such as

economic integration and dramatic political changes.

Cavano underlined that the conflict of Nagorno-Karabakh is not a frozen conflict. It is unfrozen and very dangerous, he said.

Speaking of the history of negotiations, the diplomat added that from time to time the sides had more readiness to compromise.

The conflict has become international and is getting a significant attention from the international community, the former co-chair said.

Since 1987 all president of the United States of America knew about the conflict of Nagorno-Karabakh, Cavano added.

He noted the importance of expanding the office of the OSCE CiO’s personal representative Andrzej Kasprzyk and create a mechanism for investigation of incidents.

He added that the presidents have stated repetitively that they want a political settlement but they never act in this direction.