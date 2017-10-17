Aliyev's First Response to Meeting with Sargsyan

The adviser to the Azerbaijani president on foreign affairs Novruz Mammadov posted on Facebook that during the Sargsyan-Aliyev meeting it was agreed to refrain from statements except for the agreed points. Sargsyan breached this agreement. “He should have at least been embarrassed, given the presence of the co-chairs and the OSCE representative,” he writes.

Mammadov means Serzh Sargsyan’s statement during his meeting with the Armenian community in Switzerland that Karabakh will never be part of Azerbaijan.

“We have no so-called specific agreements on the options of settlement of the issue. The president of Azerbaijan … also understands very well how complicated the issue is but the problem is such that there is not going to be an easy solution. However, there is a thing I wish you all to be confident of – a solution that can somehow harm the security of Artsakh does not exist for us. The only solution to us is Karabakh separate from Azerbaijan,” Serzh Sargsyan said.

“No Armenian leader can ever make such a decision and implement it, and we will do everything for that, at the same time developing Armenia, strengthening its economy,” Serzh Sargsyan said.