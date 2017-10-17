The UN Secretary General António Guterres has welcomed the meeting of the presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Geneva and called for a peace settlement of the conflict. “According to him the UN Secretary General is encouraged by the Presidents’ agreement to take measures to intensify the negotiation process and to take additional steps to reduce tensions on the Line of Contact,” said the spokesperson for the UN Secretary General Stephane Dujarric.
UN Secretary General Is Encouraged by Meeting of Presidents
- Politics - 17 October 2017, 12:15