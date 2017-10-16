What Happened in Geneva? Agreement between Sargsyan and Aliyev

After the meeting with Aliyev Serzh Sargsyan met with the representatives of the Swiss Armenian community in the Armenian embassy in Geneva. During the meeting Serzh Sargsyan presented the results of negotiations with the Azerbaijani president.

“A few minutes ago my meeting with the Azerbaijani president ended. We have no so-called specific agreements on the options of settlement of the issue. However, we have agreed to take measures to alleviate tension not to have victims at the line of contact. I should say that both the president of Azerbaijan and myself are deeply interested in this.

God willing he always thinks so. He also understands very well how complicated the issue is but the problem is such that there is not going to be an easy solution. However, there is a thing I wish you all to be confident of – a solution that can somehow harm the security of Artsakh does not exist for us. The only solution to us is Karabakh separate from Azerbaijan,” Serzh Sargsyan said.

The Sargsyan-Aliyev meetings stopped having any relation to the Karabakh settlement a long time ago. The meaning and logic of these meetings in the “negotiation process” are subject to bigger geopolitical issues though Armen Ashotyan claims that the issue is not geopolitical. I wish this were true, and Armenia dealt with the policy on exercise of Artsakh’s right to self-determination instead of discussing options.

In the 1990s Armenia signed documents which recognized Azerbaijan’s territorial, hence belligerent rights to which Aliyev’s regime refers to. The “negotiation process” gradually turned to a platform for clarification of geopolitical issues where the Karabakh issue is just an occasion.

The logical solution of this situation was the April war.

However, this war changed the situation completely, which Armenia tried to use to shift the issue to the level of the right to self-determination. In fact, the mediator accepted this, which was laid down in the Vienna meeting.

Vienna was followed by several events which strengthened the Armenian side. A lot has been said about these events, there is no need to repeat.

In their turn, Azerbaijan and Russia were trying to escape the post-April deadlock, one of the ways being the cancellation of the Vienna agenda. Armenia insisted on the recognition of the self-determination of Artsakh and monitoring mechanisms. Azerbaijan is against this and continues to threaten with war unless the Armenian troops are withdrawn from Artsakh.

Ahead of the Sargsyan-Aliyev meeting Baku started speaking that the Armenian side has given up on its preconditions and the negotiations will continue with them. Aliyev stated this ahead of the meeting, and Serzh Sargsyan answered toughly, dismissing this and at the same time expressing commitment to “creating conditions for negotiations”.

Many ask on these days why the Armenian president should leave for the meeting if earlier he had stated that the negotiations are meaningless without the implementation of the Vienna agenda. Especially when the mediators accept the conditions.

Aliyev needed this meeting to demonstrate to its own public that he has won a “diplomatic victory” and escaped the deadlock. And why would the Armenian side need the meeting?

Serzh Sargsyan tells the truth that no specific agreements were reached on options of settlement. Apparently, problems occurred with one or all co-chairs, the sides or between them. In this sense, Geneva is a good platform. Switzerland is a neutral country.

For example, Russia might have needed the meeting to sell up Serzh Sargsyan’s consent to attend the meeting, which is not something new in Russia’s policy. Russia currently sells weapons to Armenia, and it is possible that the price of Serzh Sargsyan’s consent is the purchase of a new batch of ammunition by Azerbaijan.

Besides, Russia also needs to cancel the Vienna agenda or at least its implementation through schemes that will prolong its importance in the Caucasus.

It is possible that the other co-chairs have their issues, such as a commitment by Aliyev not to shoot.

In this context, in order to ensure the new stage of “imitation”, Aliyev and Sargsyan have agreed under the tree, judging by Serzh Sargsyan’s words at the meeting with the Armenian community in Switzerland, that the Armenian side will not speak much about the Vienna agenda, and Azerbaijan will not fire at the border.

It is hard to predict how long this agreement will be observed, especially by Azerbaijan. However, the problem is other – will such behavior eventually waste the strong political position gained in the April war, at the cost of hundreds of lives and territorial losses.