Fate of Artsakh Cannot Be Determined Without Artsakh: Bako Sahakyan

Official Stepanakert is committed to an OSCE Minsk Group-mediated peace settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the President of Artsakh Republic Bako Sahakyan stated during the presentation of the main points of the Program of Artsakh President for 2017-2020, Armenpress informed.

“We will continue to express a consistent stance on restoring the full format of the process of negotiations. The fate of Artsakh cannot be determined without its direct participation in all the stages of the negotiations. At this point, we will continue to take relevant steps with mother Armenia,” the president of Artsakh said.

According to him, further development and strengthening of free, independent and strong Artsakh which is capable of ensuring its own security by itself is a primary issue and the future of Armenians depends on this, without exaggeration.

“Independence and security are absolute values to us and are basic principles of state building in Artsakh Republic,” Bako Sahakyan said.