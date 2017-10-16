Why is Serzh Sargsyan in Good Mood in Talks with Aliyev?

After the negotiations in Geneva the spokesman for the Armenian president Vladimir Hakobyan published a photo of the separate meeting between the presidents. Serzh Sargsyan and Ilham Aliyev are sitting under a tree and having a lively conversation. They were in a good mood at the start of talks.

One can understand Aliyev. Prior to this meeting he appeared under intensive pressure, including for the Karabakh issue, particularly the mechanism of investigations, which is but recognition of the current border.

Along with complications of the situation he started announcing about his “diplomatic victories”, particularly Armenia agreed to negotiations without preconditions, i.e. without installing investigation equipment.

It is true that Serzh Sargsyan’s reply was tough who announced that Armenia has not given up on that precondition but he got up and went to Geneva, thus confirming Aliyev’s statement.

However, Serzh Sargsyan’s mood is also good, and it is not clear why. Has Aliyev agreed to recognize Karabakh and install monitoring equipment? If yes, Sargsyan’s visit to Geneva is justified, if not the question rises why the head of Armenia goes to the meeting when the international community has cornered Azerbaijan, actually insisting on the Armenian preconditions and strengthening Armenia’s position.

Some time later we will learn what the matter is. In the meantime, Serzh Sargsyan is having a lively conversation with the head of the regime described as murderer, terrorist and vandal.