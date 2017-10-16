Sargsyan-Aliyev Meeting Ended: Aliyev Left Office of Swiss Permanent Mission

Today the presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan Serzh Sargsyan and Ilham Aliyev met in Geneva, Switzerland. First the presidents had a meeting with the participation of their foreign ministers and the co-chairs of the Minsk Group followed by a face-to-face meeting in another hall.

After the meeting the spokesperson for the president Vladimir Hakobyan twitted that Aliyev left the office of the Permanent Mission of Switzerland in the UN Office and other international organizations.