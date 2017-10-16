The Explosion of Gas Station Killed and Injured People

Unfortunately, it is not the first gas explosion for the last 2 years. A terrible tragedy took place in June, 2015 and about 100 people were killed.

The same story has repeated this year. Ghana and its capital Accra is suffering losses again.

A couple of witnesses were able to comment on the accident. A local student (Susan Ebetaleye, 22) said that a fire quickly had expanded its flames for another gas station. After a massive explosion at least one gas tanker was swallowed up by the growing fire. According to Yen Newspaper 7 people were killed and around 132 were injured.

A common question the locals ask “why did it happen?” cannot be answered yet. Billy Anaglate, the representative of a fire service said that they were still investigating the reason which had caused the fire.

Lots of minor accidents resulted from the gas explosion. It made buildings shake and people had to run out of houses, offices in search of a safety place. Speedy cars and hasty people could not prevent accidents on roads. Panic seized nearby streets as the heat could be felt beyond the zone of accident.

Albert Kan Dapaa, the minister of national security arrived at the place of disaster on Saturday. Some students from a campus of Ghana University left it and headed to their homes.