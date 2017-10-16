Interesting Situation Ahead of Opening of Baku-Akhalkalak-Kars

The spokesperson for the Azerbaijani foreign ministry Hikmet Hajiyev has commented on the possibility of use of Baku-Akhalkalak-Kars railway by Armenia which will be opened in Baku on October 30.

As is known, the Turkish president Erdogan will attend the opening ceremony, and Azerbaijan which has made the biggest investment in this project describes this opening as its diplomatic achievement.

Hikmet Hajiyev has announced that Armenia can use the railway and benefit from other regional projects if it “withdraws troops from occupied territories”. Azerbaijan and Turkey did not bother to hide that they build the railway to bypass Armenia.

Hajiyev was asked the question when Lragir.am tried to find out whether Georgia has mechanisms to limit transportation of Armenian cargo via the Akhalkalak-Kars railway. The Georgian officials said there are no such mechanisms.

The Armenian railway has access to the Georgian network, Akhalkalak-Kars road does not differ from other Georgian ramifications, and this means that Georgia will have to make a political decision to ban use of the Akhalkalak-Kars road.

Baku is trying to corner the Georgian government which has signed an association agreement with the EU which contains a clause on open roads.

Earlier Baku had challenged Tbilisi by arresting the Azerbaijani opposition reporter Afgan Mukhtarli in the Georgian capital. Tbilisi still cannot explain whether it has happened with the consent of the Georgian law enforcement agencies or the Azerbaijani forces can kidnap a person at the center of Tbilisi and cross the border.

Baku again puts Tbilisi in an awkward situation. Will Tbilisi agree to stipulations to Armenia to withdraw troops to be able to use the Akhalkalak-Kars road?

Last month Georgia faced the challenge gracefully when after the meeting of the foreign ministers of Georgia, Azerbaijan and Turkey Ankara announced that the three countries will express a joint position on territorial integrity at the UN GA. However, Georgia made a separate statement on its conflicts only and did not speak about Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

It happened after the Georgian foreign minister came to Yerevan and had a mutually beneficial conversation with the Armenian government. After that visit the Georgian ambassador in Armenia held a press conference, presenting the consequences of the Russian occupation of South Ossetia. The Georgian minister of culture came to Armenia and visited the churches which they consider to be Georgian and announced about intention on their reconstruction.

So far it has been possible to maintain the Armenian-Georgian relations based on mutual respect and to keep them from provocations. On October 30 Georgia will take another test of Baku’s.