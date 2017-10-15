Storm Is Rising in the Region: Turkey's Up for Trouble

October 13 is the day when the notorious Treaty of Kars was signed. Under this treaty Armenia lost Kars, Surmalu, Nakhijevan and Ararat. Nearly 100 years have passed but Turkey and Azerbaijan still cannot “digest” the territories where they have no roots.

Nearly 100 years later a revision of borders is expected in the region, and Turkey is again enjoying a battle without rules. A storm is rising in the region, and the Turks are more used to it than others.

Erdogan is on the back of the horse, his troops are in Idlib, he threatens to prevent the establishment of Kurdistan in Iraq, intentionally spoils the relations with the United States, announces about purchase of S-400 rockets from Russia, at the same time he goes to Ukraine and announces that he does not recognize the annexation of Crimea by Russia. Erdogan breaks the ties with the EU, blames Germany for recognizing the Armenian genocide but intends to operate the Baku-Kars railway which will connect Turkey with the South Caucasus.

Erdogan can survive only in such a setting. The wind blows the sails of the Turkish boat, which is ready for a battle.

100 years ago the treaties of Lausanne, Moscow and Kars were signed forming the current status quo in the region. First Artsakh struck it by changing the borders laid down in the treaties and drew a new line of civil defense. Next Iraqi Kurdistan struck by holding a referendum on independence.

New settings shake old treaties, and the longer they last, the more intensive the tension.