A Farewell Meeting: Aliyev and Sargsyan Stood By the Condition

It has become known that Serzh Sargsyan and Aliyev will meet next week in Geneva, the head of the Foreign Committee of the Armenian parliament Armen Ashotyan told reporters. “The president will attend the meeting next week, despite the recent statements by Azerbaijan’s high-ranking officials,” he said.

In his “recent statements” Aliyev said the negotiations will resume without Armenia’s preconditions. He meant that Armenia has given up. The spokesperson for the president gave a tough response to Azerbaijan’s statements. Official Yerevan stated through different pipes that the Vienna agenda is on the table as a condition to start the negotiation. In other words, it should be Azerbaijan to concede, which had reneged on the agreements reached in Vienna.

The Armenian side states repetitively that Azerbaijan is trying to avoid the Vienna agreements but even a futile talk is better because the alternative is a war.

On the other hand, if Azerbaijan and Armenia remain at positions which do not cross at any point, it is not clear what they are negotiating. If Azerbaijan wants to resolve the issue through a war indeed, why is it negotiating? To force Armenia to make concessions through blackmail? If Armenia puts forth the issue of recognition of Karabakh, why is it negotiating? To persuade Azerbaijan?

Sargsyan and Aliyev are going to meet in a situation when the issue of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity is out of the list of actual issues. In addition, this circumstance became clear after the statement by the U.S. Secretary Tillerson which was but a de facto recognition of the status quo, namely strengthening of the border, withdrawal of snipers, full demining. In fact, the positions of the mediators and the Armenian side coincide, and in this case Armenia has nothing to do because this stance should actually be imposed on Azerbaijan or the negotiations should be discontinued.

In this case, many people wonder if there is a need to attend the negotiations and who needs that. The Armenian side says the alternative to negotiations is war but this is a weak point because Azerbaijan which is currently alone cannot make such a decision. There is the Russian factor indeed but will Moscow step into the same river again, having in mind the prospect of being forced out of the Caucasus, which became clear during the April war.

Armen Ashotyan says that the conflict in Artsakh is not a geopolitical conflict. On the other hand, the “negotiations” lasting for two decades was an imitation of settlement the objectives of which were the policy of the geopolitical centers. That stage ended in the April war and the next should be the recognition of Artsakh, and the de facto process has started, at least through the Vienna agenda and the statement of the U.S. Secretary of State.

A de jure establishment of this situation is a matter of time, and there is a need to fill that time somehow. Earlier we mentioned in our publications that there is a need for new imitation scenarios, and the best scenario for the mediators will be an agreement between the sides.

The recent Sargsyan-Aliyev “distant debate” is very similar to that. Each of them has their issues. In addition, the geopolitical centers have their issues with one another and with the sides, as well as in a wider context. This is particularly about Russia whose efforts put off the solution of the problem. On the other hand, Moscow “closed” that issue with its statement on Azerbaijan’s membership to the Eurasian Economic Union.

What topics are there to discuss, as the Minsk Group statement holds, if everything is clear with Karabakh? It is becoming more difficult for Armenia to hide the truth because it is obvious: there is an issue to exercise the right to self-determination, nothing else.

The Sargsyan-Aliyev meeting may be the last one in their current situation.