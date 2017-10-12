Arpine Hovhannisyan Detailed Axel Fisher's Resignation

Axel Fisher, the head of the EEP group in the PACE, resigned because his proposal was not supported by his group. The deputy speaker of the National Assembly and the head of the Armenian delegation in the PACE Arpine Hovhannisyan explained what happened in the meeting of the EPP on October 11 which has ended up in Fisher’s resignation.

“Yesterday an interesting resolution was put to vote. In particular, the other political groups, voting to Stella Kyriakides, breached the existing agreement in the PACE that groups vote to one another’s candidates. In fact, the candidate nominated by one group or another becomes president in this way. The purpose was one – to ensure that the EPP group nominates a candidate, although it is the turn of the group of socialists,” the deputy speaker of the Armenian parliament says.

A group of lobbyists of the EPP group, led by Axel Fisher, the head of the group, thought that Stella Kyriakides is not the candidate of the EEP group because Emanuelis Zingeris got five more votes in the result of the vote inside the EPP group. According to the procedure, Kyriakides had the right not to withdraw, which she did and became PACE president. Therefore, the group had a heated debate on breach of agreement and the issue was put to vote. “There were a lot of heated discussions, they voted 26 to 24 that there was no breach. Axel Fisher wished us to establish that there was a breach, and in that case he would nominate himself from the EPP in January. But because his proposal was not accepted, a situation was created when he decided to resign,” Arpine Hovhannisyan concluded.

On October 10, Stella Kyriakides was elected PACE president with 132 votes, despite all the pressure by the EPP leadership and a considerable number of members. Her competitor got 84 votes.