Yerevan's Key Message to Tehran: What to Expect

Public observations on Karen Karapetyan’s official visit to Iran mostly focus on the economic aspect. There are details that are worth attention though this visit was also one in the series of Iranian-Armenian mutual visits during which they speak about the big potential but they never talk about big projects if we do not mention the statements about the layout of high-voltage power lines.

Besides or maybe prior to the economic agenda, Karen Karapetyan’s visit was significant for another issue on the agenda, at least for the Iranian side. Moreover, it should not be ruled out that in terms of interest in Armenia Iran focuses on that particular issue, whereas with regards to other issues Iran is limited to friendly statements. This issue is the Artsakh issue and possible developments. In this sense, it is symptomatic that Karen Karapetyan’s Iranian visit coincided with the regional visit of the Minsk Group co-chairs to discuss the organization of the next Sargsyan-Aliyev meeting. After the visit the co-chairs stated that Sargsyan and Aliyev have agreed to meet. They did not specify the time and agenda of the meeting.

Next, there were publications in the Russian press that the Lavrov plan will be discussed. Azerbaijan announced that Armenia will return to the table of talks to meet the conditions put forth, without the international mechanism of ceasefire monitoring. Serzh Sargsyan was tough in his answer. In addition, the U.S. Department of State announced that the equipment is primary, so is withdrawal of snipers, and the new American co-chair visited the region and met with the minister of defense of Artsakh. As usually happens in the Artsakh process, at its active stages the flows of information are diverse and contradictory, also determined by the contradiction stemming from the propaganda war.

Iran is one of the stakeholders of this process for a clear reason: Iran borders with the conflict area. Hence, it is important for Tehran to understand what is happening. And the key circumstance, as Iran has repetitively stated, whether a change of the status quo and the emergence of a third force at the northern border is possible.

At the moment, this is the main topic for Tehran with regards to Armenia. The signal in the form of Karen Karapetyan’s visit most probably relates to the Artsakh issue and the question whether Yerevan maintains the status quo and the Armenian control over the northern border of Iran, what will the agenda of the possible Sargsyan-Aliyev be, wherever it takes place, and does Iran need to worry or not?

Judging by the tone of discussions with Karen Karapetyan, Tehran did not see any cause for concern in the signal coming from Yerevan.