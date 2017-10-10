Serzh Sargsyan Answered Aliyev

Serzh Sargsyan thinks it is a well-known fact that the Azerbaijani government uses provocations ahead of high-level meetings, the spokesperson for the president Vladimir Hakobyan stated to News.am commenting on the statements of the Azerbaijani president on Karabakh made during the meeting of the Council of Ministers of Azerbaijan. The comment of the spokesperson for the president states: “With a few days to go before the meeting of the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan is trying to create an illusion that it sets the tone of the negotiations. Baku’s plan is primitive – avoid accountability for not carrying out the agreements reached in the previous summits, first of all accountability to the public of Azerbaijan.

We have different perceptions of shame with Baku. Azerbaijan may not know but in our region it has traditionally been a shame to renege on agreements reached earlier. It is a shame when words uttered in the presence of leaders of other states in an international setting and the words uttered at one’s home country are different. It is a shame when they try to deceive the international community and one’s own public.

The consent of the Armenian side to take part in the negotiations in no way indicates change in our position on the NK settlement or a step back from the imperative of carrying out the agreements reached in the summits of Vienna and Saint Petersburg.

If Azerbaijan considers the implementation of those international agreements as a precondition put forth by ourselves, everyone knows what the co-chair countries of the OSCE Minsk Group have stated repetitively, and they do have a say.

It is funny that a country is speaking about shame in front of the international community which features the front pages of the world press, in publications of facts about the so-called charity foundation created to bribe international officials. Perhaps the only way for Azerbaijan to cover this shame is to boast invented victories. This is not the first time the boasting by different presidents of Azerbaijan vanished in the air after clashing into the unbreakable will of the people of Artsakh and the Republic of Artsakh. It is crystal clear that the attempts to anger us are doomed. We are committed to a peace settlement,” Vladimir Hakobyan said, presenting the position of 26 Baghramyan Street.