Byulbyulogli Withdrew from UNESCO Election

The Azerbaijani candidate Polad Byulbyulogli has withdrawn from the second round of elections to UNESCO Director-General. The candidate of Qatar, Dr. Hamad Bin Abdulaziz Al-Kawari leads the elections. He has received 20 of 58 votes. Referring to UNESCO official website, al-Qauari led the list of candidates in the first round too. Only six candidates ran in the second round. The third round of elections will take place tomorrow, and if one of the candidates does not get the majority of votes, there will be a fourth round, as well as the last fifth round. The final result will become known on October 13. Seven candidates ran in the first round of elections. The new general director of UNESCO who will replace Irina Bokova representing Bulgaria will take on the position on October 15.