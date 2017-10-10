Ready, Set, Go: U.S.-Turkish Conflict

The United States and Turkey have suspended visa services to each other’s citizens. The dispute started after the arrest of a U.S. Consulate officer in Istanbul last week. The Turkish authorities blame them for connections with Fethullah Gulen. Washington condemned this step calling it groundless and harming bilateral relations. Turkey gave a mirror response.

Interestingly, the scandal “accidentally” overlapped with the Turkish government’s statement on deployment of forces in Syrian Idlib and attempts to “persuade” the Iraqi government to use force against Kurdistan. There is an opinion that the Turkish policy in the Near East is in serious controversy with the U.S. intentions. Turkey does not hide its reluctance to allow the United States to “redraw” the borders of the Near East.

The current borders were drawn after World War I when the United States was not so strong, and the U.S. President Wilson’s arbitration was ignored, while France and the UK agreed with Turkey to divide the region upon their discretion, as the United States was not strong then. This division was laid down in the Treaty of Lausanne which did not include the establishment of the Armenian state. It was replaced by the Treaty of Sevres which was not effective, envisaging a territory of 64,000 square km for Armenia. Russia and Turkey signed a separate agreement, dividing Armenia between them. Under this agreement Russia gave Karabakh and Nakhijevan to Azerbaijan.

Now the United States is stronger, and apparently intends to achieve a new division of the region. It is hard to tell whether the U.S. plan includes the “Armenian card” because a lot depends on Armenia’s behavior.

Currently the members of the Congress of the State of California are in Artsakh, having meetings with the leadership of the country. Recently the U.S. Congress members were in Armenia and Artsakh. Calls are made in Washington to start a real politics on Armenia. Apparently, Armenia still ignores the proposals of the United States.

Germany which did no take part in the division after WWI because it lost the war is also stronger now. The adoption of the resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide on 2 June 2015 marked the start of aggravation of the relations between Turkey and Germany. Eventually, Germany withdrew its troops from the NATO base in Turkey and moved them to Jordan. The United States may follow Germany’s example.

Washington and Berlin have lots of steps against Ankara, and one of them is the recognition of the Armenian Genocide and support to lawsuits of the Armenian Americans against Turkey.

There are other steps too but it is possible that Turkey will come to terms with the United States and Germany. The Turkish foreign minister has already called on Berlin to improve their relations.