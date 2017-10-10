CSTO Hurried to Help Republicans

CSTO forces are ready to help Armenia if such necessity occurs, the head of CSTO Joint Staff, Colonel-General Anatoly Sidorov said at a press conference during the Quest 2017 training in Armenia.

He noted that CSTO Collective Forces for Operative Response include well-prepared servicemen.

“Being familiar with your pain, I hope there will be no such need but CSTO forces are ready to help,” the general said.

The general has not said anything extraordinary because according to the CSTO Charter, the organization must ensure the defense of member states if the latter request. However, his statement is highlighted against the discussion of new Armenian-Russian defense agreements in the Armenian parliament.

The National Assembly has ratified two agreements, the one on the Armenian-Russian joint contingent and the one on the monitoring of weapons supply, which has caused a heated debate in the political and media circles. The Republican Party answered concerns with the Turkish threat and the impossibility of defending ourselves alone. Deputy Speaker Sharmazanov went even further and said the alternative to CSTO is Turkey.

This was a nonsense from a political and other points of view because NATO could be an alternative to CSTO, and Turkey is a NATO member states. If Sharmazanov had uttered NATO, instead of Turkey, it would be a correct phrase but it would be total nonsense because Armenia cooperates with NATO under certain programs, and that could not be a counterargument. Besides, this would be considered as a hint, and Sharmazanov would be quickly pointed to the “alternative”.

Turkey is different, it fully fits in the Armenian-Russian relations as a threat.

Now the CSTO general hurries to help the Republican Party because he is “familiar with the pain”. Moreover, CSTO has never reacted to the regular border incidents, which has created certain moods among the public, such as CSTO is the guarantee of the ruling regime rather, and according to a recently signed agreement the quick response forces can intervene in case of “disorders” inside the country.