Sergey Glazev, the advisor to the Russian President on Eurasian integration, has announced that the EAEU is open to all countries who wish to join, including Azerbaijan, but the issue of membership of Azerbaijan depends on the decision of Armenia, Sputnik informed. Glazev said decisions on the membership of a new country to the EAEU are made through consensus, and Armenia can use its right to veto the membership of Azerbaijan.
Azerbaijan's Membership to EAEU Depends on Armenia
- Politics - 07 October 2017, 23:15