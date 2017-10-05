Baku Must Commit to Principles of International Law Proposed by Co-chairs: Minister Nalbandyan

On October 5, the Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandyan met with the delegation of the EU Commission for Political and Security Affairs headed by Ambassador Walter Stevens, the MoF Department of Press, Information and Public Affairs informed Armenpress. Minister Nalbandyan commended the vast cooperation between Armenia and the EU in several spheres of mutual interest. He appreciated the EU’s continuous support to reforms in Armenia. Both sides agreed that the signing of a comprehensive and expanded partnership agreement may become one of the important achievements of the EU Eastern Partnership summit in Brussels. During the meeting, urgent regional and international issues were brought up. Edward Nalbandyan highlighted the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs towards a peace settlement of the Karabakh issue, the preparation of the upcoming meeting between the presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan. In this context, Minister Nalbandyan mentioned that Baku has continuously refused to fulfill the agreements reached at the highest level, rejects the proposals of the co-chairs and thereby slows down the progress of the process of settlement of the Karabakh issue. “If Azerbaijan commits to a settlement based on the proposals of the three co-chairs enjoying international confidence, it must reassert and implement in practice what they propose: nothing but a peace settlement of the issue, implementation of the 1994-1995 truces. Baku must prove its commitment to the principles of the international law proposed by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs: non-use of force, equality of peoples and the right to self-determination and territorial integrity and resolution elements which have been developed and presented to sides in entirety,” the foreign minister of Armenia stated.