Armenia Has Bought Arms Under 200 M Loan Agreement with Russia at Lower Prices

As part of the 200 million dollar loan agreement Russia has supplied weapons to Armenia at prices below the international prices, stated the first deputy minister of defense Artak Zakaryan, answering the question of the deputy speaker of parliament Michael Melkumyan. “The correlation of the quantity of arms bought and the payments made demonstrate that we have been able to sign contracts with prices which are at the internal market prices in the Russian Federation or sometimes even lower,” Artak Zakaryan said, Armenpress informed. He added that the activities envisaged by the contract have been fully implemented. Artak zakaryan said Russia will complete the supply of arms to Armenia in the framework of the loan agreement until the end of the year.