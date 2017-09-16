CNN Producer Accepted $2.6M from Azerbaijan: Azerbaijani Laundromat Continues

New details are revealed on the Azerbaijani laundromat. This time one of the revelations is related to the former employee of CNN, Armenpress informed, referring to azadliq.info. The investigation entitled “Azerbaijani Laundromat” by Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project mentions the former producer of CNN Eckart Sager. According to the revelation, in 2014 Hilux Services transferred 1,975,000 euro (2.6 million dollars) to a bank account in United Arab Emirates. Eckart Sager wrote articles advocating Azerbaijan’s opinions on different issues or supported pro-Azerbaijani officials. One of the articles supports the Italian MP Luca Volonte who was blamed for accepting money from the Azerbaijani machine and revising the PACE report on violations of human rights in Azerbaijan, the article unmasking the corruption deals of Azerbaijan noted.