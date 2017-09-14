Unprecedented Move in EP History: MEPs Call for Investigation into Azerbaijani Laundromat

The European parliament has called for an investigation into the revelations by the Guardian on Azerbaijan’s 2.9 billion dollar slush fund to pay influential Europeans, Armenpress informed. “Following the recent ‘Azerbaijani Laundromat’ revelations, attempts by Azerbaijan and other autocratic regimes in third countries to influence European decision-makers through illicit means [the European parliament] calls for a comprehensive parliament investigation,” the text stated. The MEPs voted 349 to 290 for investigation. 42 abstained. MEPs demand a comprehensive investigation into Azerbaijan’s attempts to influence European decision makers. “The head of the Council of Europe Thorbjørn Jagland, called for unprecedented legal action against Azerbaijan over its refusal to release a political prisoner in defiance of the European court on human rights,” the Guardian informed. Jagland meant opposition leader Ilgar Mammadov jailed for organizing and taking part in demonstrations in 2013. The ECHR found he was jailed for criticizing Azerbaijani authorities but the government has refused to release him. “We cannot have political prisoners in Europe and we cannot have a situation in which Azerbaijan continues to deprive Mammadov of his liberty against the judgment of the highest court – which clearly stated his arrest and detention were arbitrary,” Jagland said in a statement released to the Guardian. “The time has come for Azerbaijan to think hard about its obligations as a member of the Council of Europe and whether it still wants to fulfil them.”

