Armenia Will Be the Only EAEU Member State to Sign Agreement with EU: French Ambassador

The day when the EU-Armenia agreement is signed Armenia will become the only country which, being a member of the EAEU, will have an agreement with the EU, the French Ambassador Jean-Francois Charpentier told reporters on September 12, commenting on the fact that Armenia is a member state of the Eurasian Economic Union but at the same time is preparing to sign an agreement with the EU. He thinks all preconditions are in place for signing the agreement. He noted that this agreement is ambitious, has potential for dialogue, opens up new opportunities for cooperation and is going to be a bold plan.