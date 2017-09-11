EU and Armenia Are Moving Towards Joint Goal

The EU-Armenia agreement will open a new page in bilateral relations, the head of the EU Delegation in Armenia, Ambassador Peter Switalski stated during a press conference on September 11 on an event relating to a new agricultural initiative. EU and Armenia are moving towards the implementation of joint goals, he noted. He noted that the EU is preparing for signing the agreement, and he has not seen any sign from the Armenian side which would anyhow contradict to the joint intention and plans. He extended hope that the sides will support each other within the framework of the agreement to raise the level of cooperation to new levels, including in the sphere of agriculture. Ambassador Switalski believes that the EU will further provide deeper assistance to the Armenian agriculture. The signing of the EU-Armenia agreement is expected in November, during the Eastern Partnership summit in Brussels.