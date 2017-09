The Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev has granted pardon to the Israeli citizen, blogger Aleksander Lapshin, Azertac informed. Aliyev’s decree reads that Lapshin is granted pardon as per Article 109 Para 22 of the Constitution of Azerbaijan. The decree is effective from the moment of signing. The court of Baku had sentenced Lapshin to 3 years in prison on July 20.