The new investigation of the Azerbaijani laundromat contains interesting details about the relations of this country with Hungary. In 2012, at the time when Hungary extradited the Azerbaijani Ramil Safarov who had hacked to death the Armenian army officer Gurgen Margaryan to Azerbaijan, over 7 million dollars was transferred to the bank account in MKB opened in the name of an Azerbaijani politician, Armenpress informed. The report published on Átlátszó states that the new details show that when Hungary extradited Safarov, it pursued goals other than strengthening political and economic ties with Azerbaijan. The account opened in MKB was related to an offshore company which was in close relations with the Azerbaijani government. The amount was transferred to the bank account by Metastar Invest LLP which was connected with the offshore company, Velasco International. Already in 2014 the Hungarian prime minister Victor Orban met with the Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev in Budapest and they signed an agreement on strategic cooperation. Later the meetings of the two politicians continued in warmth. Metastar Invest LLP is the company which paid illegal amounts to the member of the PACE PA Luca Volonte who is being persecuted in Italy at the moment. Interestingly, the same Luca Volonte was not only Azerbaijan’s friend but also Victor Orban’s and had described criticism against his regime as “witch hunt”. Velasco International which opened the bank account in the Hungarian bank has close relations with Hungary and Azerbaijan. The company incorporated in the Virgin Islands belongs to the Azerbaijani deputy prime minister Yacub Eyubov’s son, Orhan Eyubov. The revelations by Átlátszó show that an agent of the intelligence service of Orban’s government, the representative of the chief advisor to prime minister and other important officials were involved in deals with the Azerbaijani companies. The transfers from Azerbaijan to Hungary in the period of extradition of the assassin Ramil Safarov reveal the motifs of the steps of Orban’s government. The Hungarian political leadership, ignoring all norms, simply “sold” the Azerbaijani assassin for 7 million dollars. AS soon as the latter arrived in Baku, he was declared a “national hero” and was set free and did not serve a single minute of punishment for hacking to death a sleeping Armenian officer.