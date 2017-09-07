Turkey, Georgia, Azerbaijan to Share Stance on Karabakh at UN GA: Turkish FM

Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia will have a joint position on issues relating to Nagorno-Karabakh and Abkhazia during the meeting of the UN General Assembly, the Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Chavushoglu announced at a press conference following the three-party meeting of the heads of foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Georgia, timeturk.com informed. “In New York we will highlight together that the issues of both Karabakh and Abkhazia need to be resolved as soon as possible through peace talks and within the territorial integrity of the two countries,” Chavushoglu said.