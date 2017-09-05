The spokesperson for the President of Azerbaijan has responded to the publications in BBC and the Guardian on a scheme of laundering 3 billion dollars by the Azerbaijani authorities through fake companies incorporated in the United Kingdom. The statement denies that the president of Azerbaijan and his family are anyhow related to the facts in the publications. The spokesperson for the Azerbaijani president notes that the publications are backed by George Soros and the Armenian lobby.
Azerbaijani President's Spokesperson Blames Armenian Lobby and George Soros for Publication against Aliyev
- Politics - 05 September 2017, 20:54