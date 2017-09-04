Canadian MPs Visited Talish Village in Artsakh

Members of the Canadian parliament Tony Clement and Rachel Harder, the executive director of One Free World International Mejed el Shafee and the representative of the Armenian National Committee of Canada Sevak Pelean, as well as the Human Rights Defender of Artsakh Republic Ruben Melikyan visited the village of Talish in Artsakh, the HRD’s office informed. The Canadian delegation observed the facts of atrocities of the Azerbaijani armed forces during the April war in 2016 which have been recorded in the result of the fact-finding mission of the Ombudsman’s office of Artsakh.