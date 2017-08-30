The head of the Armenian delegation to Euronest PA Armen Ashotyan and member Maneh Tandilyan will attend the conference organized by the Social Education, Culture and Civil Society Committee to be held in Baku on September 22, the standing committee of foreign affairs of the National Assembly informed. The conference is dedicated to women’s health and gender equality. The process of organization of the visit of the Armenian delegation is underway.
MPs Armen Ashotyan and Maneh Tandilyan to Visit Baku
- Politics - 30 August 2017, 23:06