Armenia Will Attend NATO Exercise in Georgia

On September 3-15 Agile Spirit 2017 multilateral exercise will be held at the Orfolo training ground in Akhaltskha.The Georgian ministry of defense informed that the military exercise is organized by the Georgian air force and the U.S. Marine Corps. There will be field training and command post exercise.The purpose of the exercise is to check the readiness for joint actions in NATO response forces, as well as improve the cooperation between the United States and partners. Servicemen from Georgia, the United States, Bulgaria, Latvia, Romania, Ukraine and Armenia participate in the exercise.