New U.S. Co-chair's First Statement

The newly appointed U.S. co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Andrew Schofer is looking forward to joint work with his French and Russian counterparts to move forward constructive efforts of the sides of the Karabakh conflict. “I would like to see the presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to meet at the soonest opportunity, and to focus on good faith negotiations aimed at moving the peace process forward,” Schofer said in an interview with the Azerbaijani APA news agency. “I understand there are many difficult issues to discuss, but I believe a resolution is possible. For this to happen, however, the leadership of Azerbaijan and Armenia must first demonstrate the political will necessary to bring peace to this region. This conflict has gone on for far too long,” he said.