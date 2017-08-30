Strange Things Are Happening in Azerbaijan

One of the biggest ammunition depots in Azerbaijan was caught on fire, with exploding projectiles. They wrote on social media that the people of the adjacent villages had been evacuated “beforehand” therefore nobody was hurt. In other words, it is possible that the fire had been prepared to write off ammunition and some people’s sins. It is suggested that Azerbaijan sells part of the ammunition it buys to terrorist organizations, and the sold ammunition will be written off after fire. Or there may be regular corruption: the army allegedly bought weapons but there was only money laundering. Recently there has been a conflict among clans in the Azerbaijani army, and it is possible that one of the clans is trying to whitewash the unbought or low quality ammunition. Interestingly, a few days ago a militant was killed who was preparing an attack on a government agency. The Azerbaijani law enforcement agencies informed that Yashar Oktay oglu Javadov, an Azerbaijani citizen who participated in extremist military actions abroad, joined a terrorist group, received financial support, bought weapons to attack the government agency. Javadov was killed but there is an opinion that terrorist organizations are planning attacks in Azerbaijan, including against government officials. Although nobody specifies the terrorist organization he had joined, Azerbaijan is already waiting for the return of Azerbaijanis fighting for ISIS. It is also interesting that the Azerbaijani authorities have arrested Mehman Aliyev, the editor of the last independent media, Turan Agency. The U.S. State Department has called for setting him free. Ilham Aliyev cannot take such a risk. He builds barricades on all sides, tries to neutralize the possible coup, possible terrorist attacks, as well as opposition intelligentsia. Aliyev is in panic. The unexpected statement by the former president Ayaz Mutalibov on supporting Mehriban Aliyeva in the next election was not accidental.